FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Fed: 4 Charged in Md. Liquor Board Bribery Conspiracy

January 5, 2017 1:30 AM
Filed Under: federal bribery case, Prince George's County, Prince George's County liquor board

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’re charging two Prince George’s County liquor board officials and two business owners in a bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions.

Officials announced in a statement Thursday they’ve charged board Director David Dae Sok Son and Commissioner Anuj Sud and two business owners, Young Jung Paig of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee of Landover with bribery and conspiracy.

Court documents allege that Son solicited and facilitated bribes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, from lobbyists and business owners, including Paig and Lee. It’s alleged that Son facilitated payments to an elected official for help moving a business to the county and grants the official controlled.

Court documents allege Sud solicited bribes from a lobbyist in exchange for assistance with liquor board matters.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia