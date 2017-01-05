FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Md. Mom Reports Man Took Photos of Her Son in Bathroom

January 5, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: aquatic center, Calvert County, Calvert County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man taking pictures of a boy while he was changing in a bathroom stall.

Authorities say the incident reportedly happened at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.

The boy’s mother told officials that a man took photos of her child while he was changing in a bathroom stall.

The sheriff’s office reports they have developed a suspect in this case, and they believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dfc. Livingston at (410) 535-2800.

