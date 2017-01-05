Md. Mom Reports Man Took Photos of Her Son in Bathroom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man taking pictures of a boy while he was changing in a bathroom stall.
Authorities say the incident reportedly happened at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
The boy’s mother told officials that a man took photos of her child while he was changing in a bathroom stall.
The sheriff’s office reports they have developed a suspect in this case, and they believe it was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dfc. Livingston at (410) 535-2800.
