Ravens Buy More Baltimore County Land For Camp Expansion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are making plans to expand their Baltimore County headquarters and training facility known as “The Castle” after purchasing seven homes near the 33-acre complex.

The project will nearly triple parking, add more offices, and allow for more meetings, dining and locker rooms. The Ravens need the added space to house the roughly 50 more staff members employed by the team than when the center opened.

The expansion will cost an estimated $45 million, which is $9 million more than the Owings Mills facility cost when it was built back in 2004.

Ravens President Dick Cass called the expansion “a major commitment, and means we’re not leaving anytime soon.”

Much of the new land will actually be for the fans.

The Ravens began hosting open training camps for up to 1,200 fans in

Fans in the past parked nearby and were driven to the camp by bus, but now, the team is increasing the number of paved parking spots from 300 to 550. Due to the construction, fans will not be invited to watch this coming summer’s training camps, but the team will host a few open workouts at M&T Bank Stadium as they did last season.

