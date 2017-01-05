FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Renewable energy advocates call for veto override

January 5, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Larry Hogan, Renewable Energy, Veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Environmental advocates are urging Maryland lawmakers to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to boost the state’s renewable energy standards.

The advocates held a rally in front of the Maryland State House on Thursday with the bill’s sponsors.

They say increasing requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020 will help the environment and increase jobs in the solar industry. Maryland’s current renewable energy standard goal is 20 percent by 2022.

This week Hogan defended his veto of the legislation. The Republican governor described it as a “sunshine and wind tax” on electricity bills.

The Democrat-controlled legislature passed the bill last year by a margin strong enough to override the veto. The legislature begins its 90-day session next week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

