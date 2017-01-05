Renewable energy advocates call for veto override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Environmental advocates are urging Maryland lawmakers to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to boost the state’s renewable energy standards.
The advocates held a rally in front of the Maryland State House on Thursday with the bill’s sponsors.
They say increasing requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020 will help the environment and increase jobs in the solar industry. Maryland’s current renewable energy standard goal is 20 percent by 2022.
This week Hogan defended his veto of the legislation. The Republican governor described it as a “sunshine and wind tax” on electricity bills.
The Democrat-controlled legislature passed the bill last year by a margin strong enough to override the veto. The legislature begins its 90-day session next week.
