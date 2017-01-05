Scott Wright Breaks Down The Options For The Ravens With The 16th Pick In The NFL Draft

Scott Wright is the owner and main content provider for NFL Draft Countdown.

Scott joined Ed and Rob to talk about some of the options the Ravens will have when they pick 16th in the NFL Draft.

Scott started by talking about if this year’s draft will look at all like last year’s with the trades at the top saying “well the top player in this draft is going to be Myles Garrett the defensive end pass rush specialist from Texas A&M, if the best player goes number one overall it is him but as usual the top teams in this draft all need quarterbacks and there isn’t a Andrew Luck type at the top of this class.”

Scott was asked about the Ravens and where they should look to add a player come draft time Scott said “I think Baltimore the past few years they’ve done a good job of beefing up the the front seven…even though Tavon Young had an excellent rookie season after he and Jimmy Smith there isn’t much there so they still need help there.” As for the secondary depth in this draft Scott said “cornerback may be the best position in this draft you’re going to be able to get a starter into the second, third, and maybe even fourth rounds.”

Scott went on to talk about some secondary players that the Ravens should target as well as other areas they should focus on with picks outside of the first round.