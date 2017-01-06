BREAKING: Several Shot, 5 Dead At Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Suspect In Custody Has Been Identified

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning Overnight For Md. Counties | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

911 Recordings: Man Found Dead In Maryland Woods Was Naked

January 6, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: Allegany County, Frostburg, Maryland State Police

DAVID DISHNEAU, Associated Press

FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergency services recordings obtained by The Associated Press say that a man found dead in the western Maryland woods was naked.

Allegany County officials released the recordings Friday. In one transmission, a Maryland State Police helicopter crew member says he’s “got a visual on a subject, unclothed.”

The body of 24-year-old Alexander Stevens of Frostburg was found Wednesday on a logging road about 140 miles west of Baltimore. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The recordings also reveal that a 20-year-old woman who walked out of the woods that morning with hypothermia told emergency workers her companion had fallen off a cliff and was dead.

State police spokesman Greg Shipley says autopsy results are pending. He wouldn’t comment on why Stevens was unclothed or the nature of his wounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia