Justin Tucker Ranks Among ESPN’s Top MVP Candidates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Justin Tucker joins the ranks of shining stars in the league like quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Le’Veon Bell in ESPN’s NFL MVP poll.

13 panelists nominated their top five candidates in the league. First-place votes are worth five points, second-place votes worth four, third-place votes worth three, fourth-place votes worth two and fifth-place votes worth one.

Tucker, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford and David Johnson all received one fifth-place vote in ESPN’s NFL Most Valuable Player poll.

Tucker is the only kicker on the MVP list.

Tucker was also named the Ravens’ MVP by local media after his nearly perfect season.

He finished the 2016 season as the NFL’s top kicker and tied his career high with 38 field goals. His 97.4% success rate was the best in NFL history for anyone with at least as many attempts as he had, which was 39. Tucker accounted for 41% of the Ravens’ scoring this season.

Tucker is now the NFL’s active leader in career field-goal percentage (89.8%).

You can see the results of the poll here.