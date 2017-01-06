Man Caught With Handgun At BWI Airport, Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man was arrested at BWI Airport Thursday after TSA officers caught him trying to carry a handgun past a security checkpoint, they say.

The .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was not loaded.

The officers say they detected the gun among the man’s carry-on items as he was passing through the checkpoint.

They contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

The man, who was ticketed to fly to Atlanta, claimed that he was bringing the gun to his mother’s home for safe-keeping.

As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

