Police: No Charges For Students Accused of Passing Racist Petition

January 6, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Arundel High School, racist petition

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Friday that no charges will be filed against students involved in a racial, anti-African American petition that was being passed around by some students at Arundel High School.

Police were made aware of the petition Friday afternoon. They say the petition contained “racially charged, highly offensive language, and anti-African American sentiment.”

School officials quickly identified the student responsible for the petition, along with two other students who had signed it.

During their investigation, police tried to find any criminal charges that the students could face, but after speaking with the State’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined that no charges could be brought against the students.

According to a release from the police department, “the petition and behaviors of the students were extremely disturbing and reprehensible, however their actions were found not to rise to the level of a criminal offense.”

The Board of Education will be conducting its own investigation as well.

“This kind of reprehensible behavior has no place in any school in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steven R. Schuh, in a release. “Our schools should be safe places that embrace diversity and reject racism.  I commend Superintendent George Arlotto and school administrators for their swift and effective handling of this unfortunate incident.”

State’s Attorney Wes Adams and Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare also condemned this petition:

“We believe in the cohesion of all communities in Anne Arundel County and we join with our minority community leaders in stating unequivocally that there is only one race, the human race.”

Comments

