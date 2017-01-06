Report: Gas Prices Will Continue To Climb In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those who’ve been getting used to cheaper gas prices in recent years, well, you might want to stop.

The rise in price per gallon is not only here to stay, but it’s only going to get worse.

Gasbuddy.com says that gas prices are going to continue to climb in 2017 as they did at the end of 2016, and they’ll eventually be at their highest since 2014.

The average is currently $2.13/gallon and it’s expected to jump to $2.49/gallon. Gas prices are currently $0.35 more per gallon now than they were last year.

“If motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, wrote.

