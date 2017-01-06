Report: Judge Allows Freddie Gray Officers’ ‘Malicious Prosecution’ Suit Against Mosby

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge will allow a malicious prosecution lawsuit brought by five of the officers charged in the Freddie Gray case to proceed against State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled that claims including malicious prosecution, defamation, and invasion of privacy can move forward.

However, other counts such as false arrest, false imprisonment and abuse of process, were dismissed. All claims against the state were also dismissed.

David Ellin, an attorney representing Lt. Brian Rice, said he expected that Mosby’s attorneys will appeal, and won’t be surprised if the case reaches the Supreme Court.

Mosby’s attorneys have said she has prosecutorial immunity from actions taken as a state’s attorney.

Six Baltimore officers were charged in the arrest and death of 25-year-old Gray after he suffered a fatal spinal cord injury while in police custody on April 12, 2015.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook