Total Of 5 People Charged In Death Of NJ Man Found In Md.

January 6, 2017 8:46 AM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have arrested three additional suspects in the death of a New Jersey man whose body was found in a shallow grave in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

That brings the total number of people arrested in the case to five. Police say they face charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder and range in age from 16 to 21. Police say they believe the suspects are associated with the MS-13 gang.

Police say hikers found the body of 22-year-old Jordy Mejia of Guttenberg, New Jersey, on Nov. 12. Police say that Mejia was lured to Germantown by several of the suspects who communicated with him using a fake Facebook account. Mejia believed he was meeting a woman he had met on Facebook.

