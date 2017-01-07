47-Year-Old Man Murdered in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 47-year-old man died in southwest Baltimore from gunshot wounds, according to City police.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of Parksley Avenue for a reported shooting.
Police located the victim and transported him to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after arriving.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.
