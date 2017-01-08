Baltimore County Christmas Tree Recycling Starts Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County will be beginning collection of live Christmas trees for recycling beginning on Monday, January 9.
The collection will be held over a two-week period. Baltimore County says collection dates will vary from place, county residents must have their trees out on their front curb no later than Saturday, January 14 for collection.
Baltimore County will only be collecting live trees, and the tree must be without decorations. Trees will only be collected on residents’ front curb or street, not from alleys.
Baltimore County residents who live in an apartment or condominium should follow their property manager’s rules when recycling their Christmas trees.
Baltimore County residents with questions may call the Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000.