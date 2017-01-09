Baltimore Ravens Tryouts: Cheerleaders, Marching Band & More

Want to be part of the Baltimore Ravens flock? They’re holding auditions and tryouts for the Ravens Cheerleading Squad and Stunt Team, the Marching Ravens and the Playmakers.

Ravens Cheerleading Squad

Tryouts for the 2017 Ravens Cheerleading Squad and Stunt Team will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30 AM at the Merritt Downtown Athletic Club. Registration will be held between 9:30 – 10:20 a.m., materials will be taught from 10:20 – 11:30 a.m. and then tryouts will begin at 12:45 p.m.

You must be 18 years or older by April 1, 2017 and able to attend all home games & two practices per week April through December. Auditions and callbacks are closed to the public; no spectators allowed. More information can be found here.

Marching Ravens

The Marching Ravens will be holding auditions on Saturday, April 1st at M&T Bank Stadium.

Comprised of more than 150 musicians and equipment crew, Baltimore’s Marching Ravens is the largest musical organization associated with the NFL. The Ravens ask that you arrive at or before 8:45 a.m. for audition registration.

You must be 18 years or older by April 12, 2017 and able to attend all home games (which may fall on National holidays, Monday nights, Thursday nights, Saturdays and/or Sundays), all practices held on Wednesday nights from May through the end of the season and certain outside full band appearances. You can find more information here.

Ravens Playmakers

The Playmakers are the Ravens promotional team. They travel around Baltimore on the days leading up to Ravens games handing out free gifts and tickets to Ravens fans. On gameday they interact with fans in and around the stadium. Playmakers are different from the cheerleaders in that they do not perform at football games.

Auditions for the 2017 Ravens Playmakers promotional team will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the Under Armour Performance Center.

You must be 21 years or older by May 1, 2017. You must be able to attend all home games, attend two meetings per month and all scheduled promotions. You can find out more information and register here.