BREAKING: Mayor Catherine Pugh campaign aide charged with making illegal contributions to her campaign

Bomb Threats Reported At Jewish Community Centers Around U.S., Including In Md.

January 9, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bomb threats have been reported at Jewish Community Centers around the country today, including at least two in Maryland.

Police are on the scene at the center on Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, a threat was called in there around 11:46 a.m. That building has been evacuated.

Montgomery County Police are investigating a threat that came in to a JCC there around 11:52 a.m.

People have been evacuated from JCCs in Miami and Nashville today, as well, according to news outlets in those areas.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia