Bomb Threats Reported At Jewish Community Centers Around U.S., Including In Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bomb threats have been reported at Jewish Community Centers around the country today, including at least two in Maryland.
Police are on the scene at the center on Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, a threat was called in there around 11:46 a.m. That building has been evacuated.
Montgomery County Police are investigating a threat that came in to a JCC there around 11:52 a.m.
People have been evacuated from JCCs in Miami and Nashville today, as well, according to news outlets in those areas.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
