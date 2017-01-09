Closings and Delays Click Here For Listings

Distillery Owner Seeks GOP Nomination For Virginia Governor

January 9, 2017 4:07 PM
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Distillery owner Denver Riggleman says he will seek the republican nomination for governor.

Riggleman said in a news release late Monday that he wants to break up the “good ole boys system” in Richmond.

Riggleman and his wife, Christine, own Silverback Distillery, a craft distillery in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Three candidates other candidates are running on the Republican side.

Riggleman will host a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery on Saturday.

Virginia’s governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, is barred from running again because of term limits.

