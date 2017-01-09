Missing 80-Year-Old Man Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Police say Oliver Palmer has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 80-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.
Oliver Louis Palmer was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, in the 1600 block of N. Montford Ave. He was wearing black pants and white sneakers.
Palmer is described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 lbs.
Anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
