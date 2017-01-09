Police Seek Missing 80-Year-Old Man With Dementia

January 9, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Missing, Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 80-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Oliver Louis Palmer was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, in the 1600 block of N. Montford Ave. He was wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Palmer is described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

