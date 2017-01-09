Photo Released Of Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Stabbing Of Mom’s Boyfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dundalk man is killed, after being stabbed to death during a domestic dispute Saturday night. Now, the 16-year-old son of his girlfriend has been arrested for the crime.

Police tell WJZ the teenager was trying to defend his mother from her boyfriend. At some point, he got a knife and killed him.

Investigators say Richard William Zenobia and his live-in girlfriend were arguing in their home on North Point Road, when the woman’s 16-year-old son David Paul Thomas stepped in. Thomas and Zenobia started fighting each other. The scuffle eventually moving outside.

“At some point during the fight, the 16-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times,” says Corporal Sean Vinson, with Baltimore County Police.

Baltimore county police were called to the Dundalk home, just before 7 p.m. Saturday night and found Zenobia lying in the backyard.

Neighbor Thomas Supik, says he’s completely shocked by the ordeal.

“I’ve never heard any fighting. We’re outside quite often but we’ve never heard any fighting up that end of the block,” he says.

The 35-year-old had several stab wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, and later pronounced dead.

“I know I heard that is terrible,” says neighbor Trina Boxdale, who lives a few doors down and says the community is stunned.

“It’s just sad that people just don’t have respect for other people’s lives. Whatever they were arguing about, I’m pretty sure it wasn’t that serious,” she says.

Police tell WJZ, Thomas does not live at the Dundalk home with his mother. His current address is in Bel Air.

Thomas has been charged as an adult with one count of manslaughter, but the investigation is on-going.

“One of the other things we look at is there a history of domestic violence at this house. So we’re trying to determine all the circumstances that led to this homicide,” says Corporal Vinson.

Thomas suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, and his mother also not hurt in the incident. Thomas is being held at the county detention center and has been denied bail.

