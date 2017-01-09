BREAKING: Mayor Catherine Pugh campaign aide charged with making illegal contributions to her campaign

Pope Francis Encourages Mothers To Breastfeed At The Sistine Chapel

January 9, 2017 2:59 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, Pope Francis encouraged women at a Sistine Chapel ceremony to breastfeed their babies inside the church.

“The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it is,” the pontiff said, according to The Guardian.

“You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus,” he told worshippers.

The service was an annual ceremony commemorating the baptism of Jesus, so there were many infants present. The Pope baptized 28 children.

In 2015, the Pope expressed a similar sentiment at the same ceremony, departing from his prepared remarks to tell mothers “ give your children milk and even now, if they cry because they are hungry, breastfeed them, don’t worry.”

