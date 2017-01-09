Report: Pugh Aide Charged With Illegal Campaign Contributions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A campaign aide to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was indicted by a Baltimore City Grand Jury Friday on charges that he made illegal contributions to her campaign, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.
Allegedly, between January and April of last year, Gary Brown Jr. deposited cash into his mother, stepfather and brother’s bank accounts, and then contributed funds in their names.
The contributions allegedly totaled $18,000. Maryland law limits individual donations to $6,000.
Brown also worked for Pugh as a legislative aide when she was a member of Maryland’s General Assembly.
