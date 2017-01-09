Weather Blog: Another Very Cold Day, But A Warm Up Is Coming

Another very cold day is on tap with highs only in the upper 20s for most areas.

The average high for this time of year is in the low 40s to put it all in perspective. Tonight will be cold, once again, but not as cold as last night’s bone chilling single digits that we saw in spots.

Thanks to increasing clouds, we will bottom out in the teens and 20s overnight. With winds shifting out of the south temperatures will begin to moderate starting tomorrow.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, then on the rise into the 50s later in the week. As we trend warmer, we will also be trending wetter with a few chances for rain in the forecast this week.