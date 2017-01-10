Hostess Recalling Holiday Twinkies Due To Possible Salmonella

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hostess is voluntarily recalling its holiday Twinkies because the coating on the treats may have Salmonella contamination.
The coating on Hostess’ Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies contains milk powder ingredients that have been recalled by Valley Milk Products because they may be contain Salmonella.
According to the recall order, no illnesses have been reported and none of the samples tested positive for Salmonella at this time, but Hostess is recalling these items “out of an abundance of caution.”
This recall only affects the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.
Anyone who may have bought these recalled items is told to return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact 1-800-483-7253, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
