Lawyer Announces Candidacy For Baltimore State’s Attorney

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore criminal defense lawyer says he’ll challenge State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she seeks re-election.
Media outlets report that 45-year-old Charles Curlett Jr., a former New York prosecutor, said Monday that he will run for top prosecutor in the Democratic primary next June. He filed preliminary paperwork in the fall, and again last week.
Mosby drew national attention with her decision to charge six officers in the 2015 arrest and death of Freddie Gray. After a hung jury and acquittals, Mosby dropped the remaining charges. She hasn’t indicated whether she’ll run.
Curlett promises a focus on prosecuting violent criminals, early intervention to prevent future crime and reducing recidivism. He say he’ll work to “restore the trust of the police in the state’s attorney,” so citizens can trust the police.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)