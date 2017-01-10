Maryland Governor Pledges Student Loan, Tuition Relief

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is pledging millions of dollars in tuition and student loan debt relief.
The Republican governor told a news conference Tuesday at the University of Maryland in College Park that he’s proposing a $17.5 million investment to enable the state’s 14 colleges and universities to cap tuition increases at 2 percent.
He says they would otherwise have had to raise tuition by as much as 5 percent.
Hogan also is announcing a proposal for Marylanders earning less than $200,000 a year, and couples making less than $250,000, to deduct all their interest on student loans on their state income tax returns starting in 2018.
Hogan says those deductions will save Marylanders $20 million a year.
