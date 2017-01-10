Md. Man Charged With Child Abuse In Death Of Infant Son

WHITE OAK, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police have charged a man in the death of his 5-month-old son in October.

The department said in a news release that 20-year-old Roger Miller Jr. of White Oak was arrested Monday. He is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Officers say on Oct. 28, Miller called 911 and reported his son, Darrell Barnes, was unresponsive after gasping for air, bleeding from the nose and vomiting.

Investigators say the infant was taken to a local hospital, where doctors found the child had head trauma. The baby was taken to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, where police say he died two days later.

Authorities say an autopsy showed the baby’s injuries were not sustained accidentally.

Miller is being held without bail. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

