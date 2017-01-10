Md. Man Gets Life In Sniper-Style Slaying Of Former Girlfriend

January 10, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison for gunning down his former girlfriend from a second-story window as she arrived at his house to retrieve her belongings.

Thirty-year-old Shaun Frazier of Sharpsburg expressed remorse during the hearing Tuesday in Hagerstown.

Defense attorney Charles Bailey told the judge Frazier was “out of his mind” on oxycodone when he targeted 24-year-old Lena Titus in May 2015.

Prosecutors say Frazier shot Titus with a rifle as she drove up to the house, and then went outside and blasted her with a shotgun.

Investigators say Frazier had called and texted friends who urged him not to do it. One of his messages read, “Lena is here. It’s time to take action.”

Frazier pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder.

