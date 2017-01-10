New Campaign Highlighting Baltimore Convention Center Promises New Visitors, Revenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new campaign highlighting Baltimore’s Convention Center promises to attract new visitors and revenue to the city.

Tracey Leong explains the vision.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says it will be beneficial for the entire city to attract more groups to the center, making Baltimore a destination spot for the convention trade market.

“We do have a strategy to be very aggressive, to tell the Baltimore story, to attract as many visitors and new conventions as possible,” says Al Hutchinson, CEO of Visit Baltimore.

His organization is pushing for people to choose our city’s state of the art building, equipped to handle thousands of guests, and within walking distance of restaurants, stores and attractions.

“We want folks to leave tax revenue in this community, to help the city of Baltimore and also to help a lot of our small businesses who really rely on the convention business and the leisure traveler,” Hutchinson says.

By offering a unique experience at the Convention Center, it promotes Baltimore’s nearby hotels and restaurants.

“We have a great city,” says Pugh. “And so we’re very excited about what we have to offer with our convention center and our Visit Baltimore group.”

By amplifying the experience with a variety of options, our city hopes visitors will spread the word.

“At the end of the day, we want folks to come here, have a great experience, go home and tell their family and friends ‘You must go to Baltimore because it’s a great city,'” Hutchinson says.

The Convention Center first opened in 1979 and has since gone through several renovations to keep up with the growing demand.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook