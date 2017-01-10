Obama Hopes To Bring Country Together In Farewell Speech

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just days left in his presidency, President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address on Tuesday to wrap up his eight years in the White House.

President Obama will return to Chicago – the city where he gave his victory speech in 2008 – to deliver his final speech as president.

He is set to speak at 9 p.m. at McCormick Place, and reflect on his time as president and give his outlook on the future of our country, with President-Elect Donald Trump set to be sworn in later in the month.

Ever since George Washington did it in 1796, it has been a time-honored tradition for outgoing presidents to give one last speech before leaving office.

First lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will also attend the speech, which is expected to take a look back on the last eight years, as well as give thoughts on the outlook of our country as we transition to our new commander-in-chief.

Obama’s chief of staff, Denis McDonough told CBS News’ Charlie Rose he predicts viewers will hear a lot about “the importance of sticking together, working together, standing up for what you believe in, and then fighting like hell for it.”

Click here to watch coverage from CBS News starting at 7 p.m.

