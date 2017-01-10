That Wedding President Obama Attended This Weekend? He Was A Groomsman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJZ/AP) — President Barack Obama not only attended the Florida wedding of his longtime staffer and most frequent golf partner over the weekend, he was a groomsman, according to several reports.

And, Secretary of State John Kerry apparently officiated the wedding.

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman. pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2017

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG names. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d0YkFSW6ZX — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 8, 2017

Marvin Nicholson is the White House trip director and the president’s personal aide. He and Helen Pajcic tied the knot at an evening ceremony Saturday in Jacksonville.

Pajcic is the daughter of a longtime Obama fundraiser and – according to her LinkedIn profile – a special assistant at the U.S. Education Department. The bride and groom both worked on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Obama has played 333 rounds of golf since taking office and Nicholson has joined the foursome for 192 of them, making him the president’s most frequent golf buddy. That’s according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, who is widely respected for his presidential record-keeping.

