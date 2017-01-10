FIRSTWARNINGWX: Freezing Rain Advisory from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for many Maryland counties

Tony Siragusa Bashes Actress Meryl Streep For NFL Comments

January 10, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep, NFL, Tony Siragusa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tony Siragusa, former National Football League defensive tackle who spent 12 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, is lashing out at actress Meryl Streep after her comments during her award speech at the Golden Globes.

Streep came under fire when she essentially called watching football a not-so-creative outlet.

In her speech, she began describing the plethora of foreign actors to make her point that if international relationships took a turn for the worst under the President-elect’s reign it would be detrimental to fostering creativity.

She said, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

