City Police Arrest Several Suspects in 24 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Police Department have arrested several suspects connected to several crimes across the City.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3900 block of Grantley Avenue for an armed carjacking. The victim told officers a white vehicle pulled up next to him and three men approached him and stated “give me your keys or I’ll shoot you.” The victim complied. Two of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

A short time later, that stolen vehicle was spotted in the 3000 block of Hollins Ferry Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the two suspects bailed out of the vehicle. Police were able to apprehended both suspects.

Police arrested 17 year-old Kendrick Jones and charged him as an adult with armed robbery, stolen auto, possession of a deadly weapon and 2nd degree assault.

A 15 year-old male was arrested with Jones and charged as a juvenile.

On Monday and December 21, the Ace Hardware Store located at 601 Homestead Street was robbed at gunpoint. In both cases, the suspect was the same person. Detectives were able to identify him as 24-year-old Jawuan Jackson and obtained an arrest warrant. Detectives located him in the area of Greenmount Avenue and 33rd Street.

Detectives arrested the suspect and obtained and executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence. Detectives were able to recover the clothing the suspect was wearing when he robbed the business establishment.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of theft.

On January 10, 2017, the businesses at 1020 West 41st Street and 3700 Falls Road were robbed at gunpoint.

A citizen witnessed one of the robberies as it was taking place and was able to document and provide the license plate of the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

The vehicle was later stopped by officers and both occupants matched the descriptions of the suspects and property that was taken in the robberies were recovered. Police also recovered a replica gun the was used in the commission of the robberies.

Police have arrested 27 year-old Darian Allen, 28 year-old Nathan Edwin Thomas and 26-year-old Bryan Beasley in connection with the robberies.

All three have been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and 1st and 2nd degree assault. Beasley, who is the owner of the vehicle attempted to report the vehicle stolen.

