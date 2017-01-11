WJZ Complete Coverage: City Police Reform Plan live coverage tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

Frederick County Man Arrested for Child Porn

January 11, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn, Frederick County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a Frederick County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography Wednesday.

Troopers arrested Jeremy Paul Davidson, 28, at 5:30 a.m. after serving a warrant at his residence. Investigators obtained images of child pornography that was linked to Davidson online.

He was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Davidson was transported to the Frederick County Central Booking Center for processing.

