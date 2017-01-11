WJZ Complete Coverage: City Police Reform Plan live coverage tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

Montgomery Co. Police Names K9 After Noah Leotta

January 11, 2017 9:07 PM
K9, Officer Noah Leotta

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Montgomery County Police Department named one of its newest K9 officers Noah, after Noah Leotta.

Officer Leotta was killed by a drunk driver in 2015, while on a DUI patrol.

Since his death, Maryland has enacted a tougher law on drunk drivers and named it after him. It requires most people convicted of a DUI to participate in the Ignition Interlock System.

K9 Noah was one of three police dogs that graduated from Basic Patrol School on Friday, Jan. 6. K9s Arco, Gabby, and their partners completed four months of training that included searching, tracking, agility, and obedience.

