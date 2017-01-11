Overnight Freezing Rain Causes Problems For Counties North Of Baltimore

January 11, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Carroll County, Freezing rain, Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freezing rain overnight caused serious problems around the area before temperatures starting warming up later in the morning.

Many school districts were delayed, while Carroll County Public Schools were closed.

In Baltimore County, “we delayed the Hereford Zone but all indications early this morning were that temperatures would rise by 6 a.m.,” district spokesman Mychael Dickerson told WJZ.

“In some areas, particularly the North and Northwest areas, the temperatures actually dropped which caused icy patches. Our buses were already out on the rides and out of an abundance of caution, our drivers took there times to make sure we got students to schools safely albeit late in some instances.”

In Harford County, the Fire & EMS public information officer posted a photo on Facebook of an ice-related accident in which a car flipped near the Winters Run Bridge on Bel Air Road, just one of multiple incidents that occurred across the county this morning on “extremely icy” roads.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia