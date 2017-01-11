Overnight Freezing Rain Causes Problems For Counties North Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freezing rain overnight caused serious problems around the area before temperatures starting warming up later in the morning.

Many school districts were delayed, while Carroll County Public Schools were closed.

In Baltimore County, “we delayed the Hereford Zone but all indications early this morning were that temperatures would rise by 6 a.m.,” district spokesman Mychael Dickerson told WJZ.

“In some areas, particularly the North and Northwest areas, the temperatures actually dropped which caused icy patches. Our buses were already out on the rides and out of an abundance of caution, our drivers took there times to make sure we got students to schools safely albeit late in some instances.”

In Harford County, the Fire & EMS public information officer posted a photo on Facebook of an ice-related accident in which a car flipped near the Winters Run Bridge on Bel Air Road, just one of multiple incidents that occurred across the county this morning on “extremely icy” roads.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

