Owners Of Suspected Puppy Mill In Maryland Indicted

EDEN, Md. (AP) — An Eden couple accused of running a puppy mill out of their home have been indicted on animal cruelty charges.

61-year-old Robert Murphy and 67-year-old Susan Murphy were indicted Jan. 9 on 96 charges each in connection with a suspected puppy mill authorities raided in April 2016. The charges include aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.

The Murphys were charged in July after authorities found 310 dogs living in filthy conditions inside their home and in buildings on their property. Court records show many dogs were found residing in their own excrement and with severely matted fur.

According to charging documents, the Murphys were selling the dogs, mostly Pomeranians. Many of the dogs required veterinary care before they could be adopted.

It is unclear whether the Murphys have attorneys.

