Baltimore House Fire Leaves 3 Children Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Firefighters were on the scene of a three story house fire in Northeast Baltimore just after just after midnight Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue. Fire and smoke was seen coming from all three floors of the building, eventually causing the roof to collapse. One woman and three children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this point in time.

Fire crews are now on the scene trying to clear out the debris and see if there is anyone else trapped inside.

Right now, it is unclear if anyone else was inside the home or if there were other victims involved. WJZ will have a crew on the scene later this morning. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes into our newsroom.

