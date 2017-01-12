BPD Officer Convicted Of Tipping Off Suspect

WJZ BREAKING NEWS: 5 children's bodies found, crews searching for 6th after house fire

January 12, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City State's Attorney, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Police Department, officer convicted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer has been convicted of tipping off a suspected drug dealer.

According to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Stacy Pater was convicted of misconduct in office.

Plater was reportedly employed as a Baltimore City PD patrol officer, when he attended shift roll call in October 2014, that included an FBI briefing.

The FBI informed those present that the Prince George’s County Police Department was investigating four suspects as part of a drug investigation.

Knowing that Plater had ties to one of the suspects, the FBI officer showed a photo of the suspects as part of a “ruse” for an integrity check that was targeting Plater.

Plater, who asked to keep the photo, later called to an associate of the suspected drug dealer he had ties to.

The call was recorded by federal authorities, who had gotten a federal wiretap order.

During the call, Plater tipped off the associate about the police investigation, and asked them to set up a meeting with the suspected drug dealer at a Baltimore barber shop.

“I commend our federal law enforcement partners on their role in developing this solid case,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in a release. “Corrupt officers make it harder and more dangerous for upstanding officers committed to doing their jobs. This conviction is a testament to the fact that no one is above the law.”

