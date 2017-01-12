WJZ LATEST: Community mourns 6 children killed in Baltimore house fire

  Baltimore Police Dept. commits to sweeping policy changes from DOJ consent decree

City Police Investigate 2 Thursday Night Murders

January 12, 2017 11:33 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating two homicides that occurred Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Abbottston Avenue for a shooting. Officers located a 17 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses reported hearing a car speed away after the shooting.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Barclay Street for a shooting. Officers located a 37 year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.  The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives believe the victim was riding a bicycle in the block when a suspect(s) shot him.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text  a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia