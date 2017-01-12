City Police Investigate 2 Thursday Night Murders

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating two homicides that occurred Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Abbottston Avenue for a shooting. Officers located a 17 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses reported hearing a car speed away after the shooting.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Barclay Street for a shooting. Officers located a 37 year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives believe the victim was riding a bicycle in the block when a suspect(s) shot him.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

