How To Get Grant Money To Help Pay Heat, Energy Bills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Office of Home Energy Programs is offering grant money to help low-income families pay their heating and energy bills.

According to a release from the Maryland Department of Human Resources, this grant program offers households more than $1,000 per year to help pay their heating and electric bills.

More than 100,000 households enroll in the program every year, according to DHR.

Residents can apply every year, at any time throughout the year.

Applicants do not need to be behind on their bills in order to apply for help.

Anyone looking to apply should submit a completed paper application and the required supporting documents to their local energy office.

Click here to apply online.

To apply for assistance or get further information, customers can contact their nearest energy office by visiting dhr.maryland.gov/OHEPlocal, or by calling DHR’s helpline at (800) 332-6347.

