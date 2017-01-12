WJZ BREAKING NEWS: Six children "presumed dead" after overnight fire in Northeast Baltimore  

Mikulski To Be Professor Of Public Policy At Johns Hopkins

January 12, 2017 9:50 AM
Barbara Mikulski

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Barbara A. Mikulski, the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress and Maryland’s longest-tenured U.S. senator, will join the Johns Hopkins University on Jan. 16 as a professor of public policy and presidential adviser.

Mikulski, who retired from the Senate earlier this month after completing her fifth six-year term, will be based in the Political Science Department and serve as a Homewood Professor, a title reserved for individuals of international distinction and major accomplishment in their fields.

“We are delighted to bring Sen. Mikulski into the Johns Hopkins family as she has been a trailblazer for women and one of the most distinguished public servants in Maryland’s – and indeed, our nation’s – history,” said Ronald J. Daniels, president of the university.

“With longstanding ties to Johns Hopkins from her earliest days of service in Baltimore, Sen. Mikulski will share her experience and perspective with all those invested in understanding and addressing the most significant issues of our time.”

The former senator has also agreed to donate her congressional papers and records to the Sheridan Libraries at Johns Hopkins, where they will be catalogued and made available to scholars.

“I’m proud to join the Johns Hopkins faculty and to share my expertise and experience in public policy,” Mikulski said. “I am excited to teach and encourage the next generation and to assist the leadership of this internationally recognized university.

“Being at Johns Hopkins,” she added, “enables me to continue to play a role locally in shaping Baltimore’s future while promoting a national agenda of innovation, leadership and service.”

Mikulski, 80, was elected to the Senate in 1986 after five terms in the House of Representatives and service on the Baltimore City Council. The lifelong Baltimorean and former social worker, who first gained prominence in a successful fight to block a highway project from cleaving long-established Baltimore neighborhoods, rose to serve as chair and then as ranking member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

