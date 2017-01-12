Obama Awards VP Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden Thursday by awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military aide to join us on stage,” Obama said in the ceremony. “For my final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Biden said he was surprised by the announcement, turning away from the crowd and the cameras when he realized what was happening to wipe tears from his eyes.

“This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it’s a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit,” Biden told Obama as he took the lecturn.

