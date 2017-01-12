Police Seek Missing 70-Year-Old Baltimore Co. Woman

WJZ BREAKING NEWS: 1 body found, 5 children "presumed dead" after overnight house fire in Northeast Baltimore  

January 12, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Missing, Missing woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing 70-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Gilbert was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, after being dropped off at the Liberty Senior Center in the Brenbrook Plaza Shopping Center, located in the 3500 block of Resource Drive in Randallstown.

She was supposed to be picked up at 4 p.m., but has not been seen since.

Police report Gilbert has only three teeth, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black velour pants, leather shoes, a black coat and a black hat.

Gilbert reportedly suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to become confused.

Anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.

