Ravens Hire Greg Roman To Help Improve ‘Run Game’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be joining the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff, a league source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

His exact role for the team is yet to be determined, but it’s expected to help the Ravens run game.

Roman was fired as Bills offensive coordinator after just two games in 2016. The Bills finished 7-9 and 3rd in AFC East. However, in Roman’s five full seasons as an NFL coordinator, his rushing attacks have all ranked in the top eight in the NFL, including No. 1 back in 2015.

When he addressed the media after the Ravens’ season ended, coach John Harbaugh said the team is committed to ‘running the ball’ in 2017. The team set franchise records for fewest rush attempts in each of the past two seasons.

This is Roman’s second time working with the Ravens. Roman was with the team once before as an assistant offensive line coach in 2006 and 2007 under Brian Billick.

In his first season with the Bills, he was the playcaller for the NFL’s top-ranked ground game, which averaged 152 yards per game and scored 19 touchdowns.