1 In Custody, Victim Hospitalized In Stabbing Near Woodlawn HS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have one person in custody and are still searching for other suspects in a stabbing near Woodlawn High School that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

A victim is being transported to Shock Trauma after a stabbing in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Driver, near Woodlawn High School.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. and the victim is reportedly in stable condition.

The school was temporarily on lockdown as a precaution.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

