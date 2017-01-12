WJZ BREAKING NEWS: 1 body found, 5 children "presumed dead" after overnight house fire in Northeast Baltimore  

Baltimore Police Dept. commits to sweeping policy changes from DOJ consent decree

1 In Custody, Victim Hospitalized In Stabbing Near Woodlawn HS

January 12, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Woodlawn High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have one person in custody and are still searching for other suspects in a stabbing near Woodlawn High School that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

A victim is being transported to Shock Trauma after a stabbing in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Driver, near Woodlawn High School.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. and the victim is reportedly in stable condition.

The school was temporarily on lockdown as a precaution.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia