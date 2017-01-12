Video Of Dog Being Hauled On Highway Atop Cage Investigated

WJZ BREAKING NEWS: 5 children's bodies found, crews searching for 6th after house fire

January 12, 2017 3:57 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Facebook video that shows a dog chained to the top of a cage being hauled down a Florida highway by an SUV has now been shared more than 5,000 times.

Video contains language that may not be suitable for some viewers

“Just saw this a****** driving down 95 with a dog… chained to the top of a cage,” the woman who took the video wrote. “Does anyone know this vehicle? Got off on 100 going towards flagler ( wasn’t able to get his plate).”

According to a report by First Coast News, Flagler County authorities are investigating.

