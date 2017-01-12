Video Of Dog Being Hauled On Highway Atop Cage Investigated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Facebook video that shows a dog chained to the top of a cage being hauled down a Florida highway by an SUV has now been shared more than 5,000 times.
Video contains language that may not be suitable for some viewers
“Just saw this a****** driving down 95 with a dog… chained to the top of a cage,” the woman who took the video wrote. “Does anyone know this vehicle? Got off on 100 going towards flagler ( wasn’t able to get his plate).”
According to a report by First Coast News, Flagler County authorities are investigating.
