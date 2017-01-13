FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baltimore and surrounding counties Saturday | Closures & Delays List

Howard County Schools Superintendent Sues School Board

January 13, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Howard County superintendent

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Renee Foose has filed a lawsuit against her own school board, accusing the board members of attempting to undermine her authority.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, Foose says the problems began when new Howard County Board of Education members were sworn in last month.

Foose says the members unlawfully directed the superintendent to not communicate with legal counsel, directed the counsel to illegally begin inspecting school records and unlawfully substituted the superintendent’s designee on the Howard County Budget Review Committee.

Foose is asking the court to void the contract of a lawyer hired by the Board, as well as void three resolutions passed by the Board on Dec. 5.

Board Chairwoman Cindy Vaillancourt declined to comment.

 

