Manny Machado Agrees To One-Year Deal With Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Manny Machado and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on $11.5-million deal for 2017, according to an industry source.

Machado agreed to the one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

Machado had career highs in batting average (.294) and slugging percentage (.533) while totaling 37 homers and 96 RBIs. The 24-year-old third baseman, who has 105 career home runs since breaking into the majors in 2012, made $5 million last season.

Machado is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 season.