BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are installing new LED floodlights at Camden Yards in the off season.

The new system’s lifespan is about 36,000 hours which will help reduce the park’s energy consumption by 54 percent.

The Orioles assure the new system “meets Major League Baseball standards for televised broadcasts.”

Here's a glimpse at Oriole Park's LED light installation. The new, energy-efficient system will reduce energy consumption by 54 percent. pic.twitter.com/O9WmY8kkVZ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 13, 2017

The installation should be completed by late February or early March.

This is the first re-lamping of the 25-year-old ballpark’s floodlights since 2011.